Vehicle crashes into Dollar General in Raleigh County

Sophia, WV (WOAY) – A vehicle accident resulted in a car crashing into a Dollar General in Raleigh County.

The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports they responded to the call around 2:30 pm on Thursday, dispatching them to the Dollar General on West Main Street.

Emergency medical services transported two individuals to a medical facility for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck.

Sophia Police Department, Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Emergency Services, Best Ambulance, and Speedy Wrecker also responded to the call.

Newswatch will provide further information as authorities share additional details.

