BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An accident on Robert C. Byrd Drive leaves the roadway closed until further notice.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 3:15 p.m. regarding a car that hit a pole, downing the pole and blocking the street.

It happened on the 3000 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in front of Wendy’s. Beckley Police, Beckley fire, and Jan Care all responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

