Vaccination push continues as high schools begin practice for fall sports

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With fall sports practices now underway in high schools across the area, protection from COVID-19 remains a priority.

With athletes coming in close contact with each other, taking proper precautions is important to prevent transmission. In Fayette County, high school employees predict that vaccination status could impact quarantine protocols as the fall approaches.

“There’s definitely going to be, I foresee, some developments with quarantining being different if you are vaccinated,” said Oak Hill High School Assistant Principal Chad Quesenberry. “A much more loose policy as far as quarantining goes if you are vaccinated. Which will only benefit the kids in the long run.”

Fayette County Schools continues to encourage vaccinations in all students who are eligible.

