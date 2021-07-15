USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in Mercer County this week

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – With the Appalachian League’s switch to a summer college format, Hunnicutt Field & Bowen Field are hosting some of the top college players in 2021, as opposed to Minor League Baseball players in the past.

On Wednesday, USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team paid a visit to Princeton, continuing a tour of all 10 Appalachian League ballparks.

Players have been split into two teams – the Stars and Stripes – to play games against each other. In Wednesday’s game, the Stars opened the scoring early en route to a 5-0 win; the Stars have won seven of the 10 games played so far, thanks in large part to 12 RBI from Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross.

The team will play its final game of the tour Thursday night in Bluefield. WOAY Sports will have more from several players coming up Thursday night on NewsWatch.

Related