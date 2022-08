Washington, DC (WOAY) – According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, US employers added 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all jobs lost due to the COVID-19 recession and reducing employment rates to 3.5%. Last month’s job creation exceeded economists’ expectations of only 250,000 new jobs in July.

The employment rate is the lowest the country has seen since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic in early 2020.

