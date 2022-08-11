US unemployment claims raise by 14,000 to 262,000

Washington (AP) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased last week to its highest level since November despite evidence of increased strength in the US job market. The Labor Department reported today that submissions of unemployment applications have risen by 14,000, resulting in 262,000 applications.

The four-week average for claims rose by 4,500 to 252,000, which is also the highest since November. Unemployment applications are a proxy for layoffs and are often an early indicator of where the job market is headed.

