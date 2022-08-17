US Department of Labor launches 5 year initiative to reduce worker injuries in warehousing, storage and distribution yards industries

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched a regional initiative to protect workers and reduce injuries in the warehousing, storage, and distribution yards industries. OSHA’s Regional Emphasis Program for Warehousing Operation focuses on industry employers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, The District of Columbia, and West Virginia.

The initiative follows information the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) discovered in 2020 that the warehouse and storage industry’s injury rate of 4.8 per 100 workers is higher than the national average of 2.7 per 100 among all private sectors. Additionally, the BLS reported 93 work-related fatalities nationally within the industry.

OSHA’s emphasis program began on August 3 with three months of outreach dedicated to education and prevention. Agency representatives will share safety and health information with employers, trade associations, workers, and other stakeholders. Additionally, OSHA encourages employers to review operations at their facilities before the program’s second phase, which focuses on ensuring compliance with federal guidelines.

OSHA will begin targeted enforcement this fall, incorporating on-site inspections to identify safety and health hazards. The program will end on August 3, 2027, unless extended by the administration supplementing the OSHA’s area office work while they continue to open inspections in response to complaints, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

Learn more about OSHA.

Related