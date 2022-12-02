US 52 closed in Wyoming County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announces a section of US 52 is closed following an early morning train derailment.

Emergency crews closed both northbound and southbound lanes following the accident that occurred around 3:30 am near a towing service alongside the rail line.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) emergency personnel are on site.

Norfolk Southern Railway contractors are en route to remove about a dozen derailed train cars.

WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., says they will detour traffic on WV 10 to WV 80 and back to US 52. He also states US 52 could remain closed overnight as crews remove rail cars.

Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service. However, no individuals were inside the vehicles, and no one was injured in the collision.

Cleanup crews will be on-site around 2:00 pm.

