US 219 lane closure for pipe replacements

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that US 219 will be closed to one lane from the intersection of US 219 and Frankford Road in Ronceverte up to US 219 SB, near Red Oak Shopping Center, according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH road crews will be working to replace culvert pipes for an upcoming paving project. The roadway will be closed to one lane beginning Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Residents using US 219 are advised to plan their travel accordingly. WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic. Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.

The anticipated completion date for this project is March 26, 2021. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.