Update on local candidates for office

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – We are continuing to track candidates who are officially entering the primary election this spring.

As of today, Moore Capito and Chris Miller have joined Patrick Morrisey, Mitch Roberts, and Mac Warner in the Republican race for governor.

Steve Williams is still the only Democrat for governor.

In Fayette County, the sheriff’s race continues to take shape, as Jess McMullen and Chuck Miller are set to face off in the Republican primary. No Democrat has entered that race as of today.

Raleigh County also has a crowded field for sheriff. Incumbent Jim Canaday is taking on primary challenges from Frank Priddy and Randy White.

To view WOAY’s full candidate tracker, click here.

