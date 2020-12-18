UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation sees $95,000 in donations during virtual fundraiser

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation held a virtual golf fundraiser.

2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and golf commentator Jim “Bones” Mackay helped raise $95,000 during the Mid-Atlantic UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation Virtual Golf Classic. During the virtual event, DeChambeau and Bones shared stories about their golf careers.

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Joe Ochipinti said they’ve been holding fundraisers like this for years.

“UnitedHealthCare Children’s Foundation continues to be a terrific organization. Nationally we’ve, since 2007, raised over $53M, which equates to about 24,000 grants nationally. So, just phenomenal efforts,” Ochipinti said.

The event had roughly 50 attendees dialed in virtually.