United Way of Southern WV and Seed Sower to host Community Baby Shower on May 23

Montgomery, WV (WOAY) – Seed Sower and United Way of Southern WV are partnering up to host a Community Baby Shower on May 23 from 12:00 to 3:00.

The Community Baby Shower will be held at 503 4th Avenue in Montgomery.

The event aims to collect supplies and materials necessary for moms and babies served by United Way’s Baby Needs pantries and Montgomery’s pregnant and parenting home

For a list of items that they need, you can visit the baby registry at Walmart.com at the link provided: https://www.walmart.com/registry/BR/0ddf9279-a068-4119-a921-4ec049179b94?fbclid=IwAR2dZxdcSYeWPyxyuakuf4GT3rA1JHM1JQt58K4EC4DjWzwV5APE_7-0oWg.

