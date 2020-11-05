United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks-off Wonderland of Trees event

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The holiday season is starting to get underway and United Way of Southern West Virginia has kicked-off their Wonderland of Trees event.

This year’s event is being held at a new and inclusive venue, The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center within the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“We decided as a group that we needed more space and we want to thank the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve for this amazing venue,” Executive Director of United Way Megan Legursky said.

Just because this year’s tree display is hosted at a bigger venue, that doesn’t mean more trees.

“We wanted to ensure that there were plenty of social distancing,” Board Chairman Trena Dacal said.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate online.

“On our website we’re going to be detailed descriptions as well,” Legursky said.

For additional information, including display times and detailed driving directions, please visit the Wonderland of Trees event page here.