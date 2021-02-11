United Way of Southern West Virginia celebrates 211 day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Thursday was National 211 day which works to recognize the 211 service and its operators.

211 is a National resource hotline to connect people in need with services such as food pantry locations, utility assistance, and other social services. During 2020 West Virginia 211 received more than twenty-five thousand calls with the local southern West Virginia service seeing thirty-six hundred calls. United Way Executive Director says the operators are a listening ear that anyone in need can call.

“She is trained also to address the underlying needs that may have presented what the problem is that the original caller called for help,” said Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia Trena Dacal. “They are a listening ear, they are not just someone who connects or patches through their callers to services. They listen to see what there maybe an underlying need for and connects them to all the services they need.”

When calling 211 you will be prompted to enter your zip code to reach the local specialists. You can also visit wv211.org to research local resources or unitedwayswv.org for more information.