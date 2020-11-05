United Way hosts festive weekend activities

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY ) – Along with the Wonderland of Trees event, United Way is also offering other festive activities this weekend.

Starting Friday at the J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center located in the Summit Bechtel Reserve visitors can drop-off letters to Santa, watch a free holiday movie in the auditorium, and can purchase food, and drinks throughout the weekend.

Saturday, November 7th: Family Movie *The Polar Express* (11:00am and 3:00pm showings)

Saturday, November 14th: Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (11:00am and 3:00pm showings)

Sunday Brunch: 10:00am – 2:00pm ($18/adult, $10/child, 5 & under are FREE)