Unemployment numbers improve for fifth straight month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased yet again, dropping to 8.6 percent in the month of September.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,700.

September marked the fifth consecutive month of improving unemployment numbers in West Virginia.

“West Virginia, you continue to do good stuff,” Gov. Justice said. “For those that are still out seeking employment and have lost their job because of this terrible pandemic, we’ll try any and every way we possibly can to continue to try to help.”