Unemployment numbers improve for fifth straight month

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased yet again, dropping to 8.6 percent in the month of September.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,700.

September marked the fifth consecutive month of improving unemployment numbers in West Virginia.

“West Virginia, you continue to do good stuff,” Gov. Justice said. “For those that are still out seeking employment and have lost their job because of this terrible pandemic, we’ll try any and every way we possibly can to continue to try to help.”

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR