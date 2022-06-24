U.S Supreme Court overturns 50-year landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, West Virginia suggests its stance on the matter

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling permitting first two trimester abortions in the U.S since 1973 has now been overturned.

In a 6 to 3 decision on Friday the U.S Supreme Court overturned the 50-year ruling, now giving states the power to set their own abortion laws.

The controversial Supreme Court decision today turns the decision-making process for abortions in this country over to state legislatures. Nearly half of the states have indicated that they will restrict or outlaw abortions.

Reaction from both the West Virginia Governor and the Attorney General was swift.

Governor Jim Justice said he is adamantly opposed to abortions, saying quote,” I will not hesitate to call a special session of the legislature if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says, quote, “This historic decision is long past due. Although it took nearly 50 years to overturn several flawed Supreme Court decisions that have led to the tragic deaths of more than 60 million unborn children, I am proud to stand with those that agree that the world must afford the unborn the same rights as everyone.”

Morrisey said that he will have a legal opinion to the legislature about how it should proceed to save as many babies’ lives as legally and humanely possible.

