U.S. Supreme Court hears case on protecting state sovereignty over water and land

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Supreme Court has heard case arguments for Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency.

The legislation could impact the federal government’s regulatory reach over rivers, lakes, streams, and other bodies of water.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads 26 state coalition in an amicus brief supporting the petitioners Michael and Chantell Sackett.

The Sacketts have been attempting to build a home near Priest Lake, Idaho, since 2007. However, the EPA stopped the project reporting that filling in the lot would affect water flow into the lake.

The coalition argues that the lower court’s definition of “waters of the United States” is too broad and could lead to federal water or land grab.

“This issue affects not only developers but just about anyone who finds themselves trying to build anywhere near a stream, river, or lake anywhere in the United States,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

