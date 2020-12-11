U.S. Senator Joe Manchin remembers Chuck Yeager

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Earlier this week, West Virginia icon Chuck Yeager passed away, and those who knew him are taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at the encounters they had with him.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he enjoyed getting to know Yeager and can recall the times he spent with him. Manchin said every year Yeager would visit him for two weeks for the Governor’s One Shot Deer Hunt.

“The first time I called him I said Chuck, I need you to come and be our honorary Chairman for this to bring notoriety and to bring people in and make it successful and he came every year,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said.

Manchin also said one of the things he remembers most about Yeager was the pride he had for West Virginia.