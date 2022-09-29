U.S. Department of Labor launches awareness effort for miners with black lung

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced the Part 90 initiative to raise awareness of regulations offering coal miners with black lung additional protection from exposure to harmful coal dust.

The regulation would protect miners by allowing them to work in a section of the mine with lower levels of dust particles without suffering a pay reduction, discrimination, or termination.

The Part 90 initiative is part of MSHA’s broader “Miner Health Matters” educational initiative to inform workers of free black lung testing for miners exhibiting symptoms.

The Part 90 initiative is part of MSHA’s broader “Miner Health Matters” campaign to ensure that miners’ health is considered as important as miners’ safety. In addition to raising awareness, the campaign provides outreach efforts ensuring miners take proper precautions to limit exposures to dangerous toxins.

