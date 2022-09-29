U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia.

The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding.

Twenty school districts in West Virginia are using funds to implement evidence-based community schools.

Six counties are now employing at least one health professional in each school. Additionally, nearly 100 schools have expanded mental health services through the Expanded School Mental Health Program.

Through the BSCA, Congress provided $1 billion in Title IV, Part A formula funding to State educational agencies (SEAs) to develop state grant programs providing students with safer and healthier learning environments.

Related