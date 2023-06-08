Tygra de Mello joined WOAY as a weekend technical news director in July 2021, after seeing how news works from the technical point of view, she decided to take the leap to report in October 2022.

Since then, she reports during the week, hunting unique places to showcase during One Tank Trip, and on the weekends helps run the shows.

Tygra is an Oak Hill native and has lived in West Virginia her entire life. When she was younger, she would watch WOAY at a relative’s house.

She also has earned an associate degree in criminal justice law enforcement.

When she isn’t out reporting, she can be found at home cuddling her cats and dog or playing video games!

If you have a story idea or just want to say hi, you can contact Tygra at tdemello@woay.com!

Related