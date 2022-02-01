Two WVU football games moved to Thursdays

WOAY – West Virginia football is scheduled to visit both Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech this fall, but both games have been moved to Thursday nights.

The Mountaineers’ game at Pitt is now slated for September 1, moved from September 3. It will be the first meeting between WVU and the Panthers since 2011, the last year before WVU left the Big East for the Big 12. Pitt leads the all-time series 61-40 with three ties, but West Virginia has won the last three meetings.

The game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech is now on September 22, moved from the 24th. WVU leads the all-time series 29-23 with one tie, and won last September in Morgantown over the Hokies 27-21. Virginia Tech edged the Mountaineers 31-24 in the 2017 season opener at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

These changes came following the ACC announcing the complete 2022 schedule for all 14 schools. Virginia Tech’s season opener will be September 2nd or 3rd at Old Dominion, while the first home game for new head coach Brent Pry will be September 10th against Boston College. Virginia Tech will have six games total in Blacksburg.

