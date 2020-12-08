Two West Virginia defenders tabbed as semifinalists for yearly awards

WOAY – On Monday, West Virginia sophomore safety Tykee Smith was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award, which is annually given to the nation’s best defensive back.

This season, Smith has recorded 61 tackles, five pass breakups and two key interceptions that helped seal victories over Baylor and TCU.

Also, senior defensive tackle Darius Stills is a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT award, which rewards players for their accomplishments on and off the field.

On the field, Stills has notched 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception this season. Off the field, he’s volunteered in schools, nursing homes and hospitals during his time at West Virginia.