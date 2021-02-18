Two Summers County seniors named McDonald’s All-America nominees

WOAY – Two Summers County girls basketball seniors, Taylor Isaac and Gavin Pivont, have received national recognition on the eve of the 2021 season.

Both players were named nominees for the McDonald’s All-America girls basketball team from the South region. They were two of more than 700 girls and boys basketball players nationwide who were listed as nominees, with the final rosters to be announced soon.

However, the all-star games will not be played for a second straight year due to COVID-19. Officials have said the 2021 class will be honored through virtual celebrations.

Isaac and Pivont were both named to the Class A All-State First Team in 2020, after helping the Lady Bobcats reach the state tournament for a fifth straight year. Isaac, who will play in college at Alderson Broaddus, averaged 21.5 points per game, while Pivont averaged 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

Isaac and Pivont were the only girls basketball nominees from West Virginia, while three boys basketball seniors from the Mountain State have also been nominated: Deivi Jones (Teays Valley Christian), J.C. Maxwell (Wheeling Central Catholic), and Mason Pinkett (George Washington).