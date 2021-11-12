Two playoff matchups are rematches from regular season

WOAY – The West Virginia high school playoffs begin Friday, with 13 area teams qualifying for the postseason. Of the 12 different matchups, two are rematches from earlier this fall.

Independence will host Shady Spring in Coal City; the Patriots won 50-17 against the Tigers on September 17. Independence has put together an unbeaten regular season, while Shady Spring won several games late in the year to clinch a playoff berth.

Mount View will host Sherman on Friday, having beaten the Tide on the road 44-18 on October 1. This will be the Golden Knights’ first playoff game at the new Vic Nystrom Stadium; when they were the Class A #3 seed in 2018, their games were played at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.

Follow WOAY Sports this weekend for area scores and highlights!

