Two Mountaineers mentioned in Big 12 weekly honors

WOAY – Two West Virginia Mountaineers were included in the Big 12 Conference’s latest set of Player of the Week honors.

Kicker Casey Legg is the Special Teams Player of the Week after accounting for 11 points in WVU’s 29-17 win at TCU. The redshirt junior kicked three field goals, including an attempt from 49 yards which is his longest make of the season.

Defensive back Charles Woods is one of the league’s Newcomers of the Week, after recording five total tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for the Mountaineers. His interception (and the ensuing return) led to a Leddie Brown touchdown run. Woods shares the weekly honor with Kansas running back Devin Neal.

West Virginia returns to Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday to host Iowa State at 2 PM. The Cyclones also had two players receive weekly honors on Monday; quarterback Brock Purdy is the Offensive Player of the Week, while defensive end Will McDonald was named Defensive Player of the Week.

