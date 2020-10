MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Crews have been on scene at a structure fire in Mercer County for over six hours.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, the call came in at 9:51 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. The incident was on Coal Heritage Rd., Rt. 52.

The Bluewell, Montcalm, and Bluefield Fire Departments all responded to the scene. Bluefield Rescue was also on scene, but no injuries were reported.

Though traffic was affected, two lanes are now open, and traffic is flowing north and south bound.