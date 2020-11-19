Two injured in three-car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident in front of the Beckley Papa John’s.

Dispatchers say that around 4:45 p.m., Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Jan Care responded to the corner of North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Two people were injured and transported for treatment. The cause of the accident is unclear.