Two Hokies selected in NFL Draft first round

WOAY – The first round of the NFL Draft took place Thursday night in Cleveland, with two Virginia Tech Hokies among the 32 names selected.

Defensive back Caleb Farley was taken with the 22nd pick by the Tennessee Titans. Farley played two seasons for the Hokies after redshirting in 2017; he was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2019 after recording 16 pass breakups and four interceptions. Farley opted to sit out the 2020 season due to the pandemic in order to prepare for the draft.

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is going to the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick. He was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2020, and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in October.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will take place Friday, with Rounds 4-7 scheduled for Saturday.

