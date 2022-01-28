Two candidates file for Fayette County magistrate position

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Two candidates have filed to run for the Division Four Magistrate seat in Fayette County.

The seat is currently occupied by former Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Captain Shawn Campbell. He was appointed when the former magistrate Sharon McGraw retired before her term ended.

Campbell plans to run as an incumbent and fill the seat for another term. He tells WOAY he’s wanted to be in a magistrate position for roughly 20 years. He served with the Fayette County Sheriff’s office for 21 years before being appointed to the court.

“They can help people in ways that some other governing bodies can’t,” Campbell said. “And it’s very rewarding to leave work everyday knowing I was able to help somebody.”

Another former member of law enforcement, Matt Jeffries, is running as well. Jeffries currently works as a fraud investigator and hopes to transfer his skill set into the magistrate court.

“Right now I work as a fraud investigator for a major insurance company,” Jeffries said “I’ve served the citizens of Fayette County in law enforcement and as a volunteer firefighter here at the Fayetteville Fire Department for 28 years.”

Incumbent Shawn Campbell tells WOAY he’s glad to have been appointed to the magistrate position, and says it allows him to help people in a way that other governing bodies cannot.

The election for the magistrate seat is coming up this May.

Related