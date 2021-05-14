Two Beckley churches coming together to give back

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Community United Methodist Church and St. Nicholas Orthodox Church joined forces, along with the help of other local community organizations such as Shade Tree Car Club, to place a blessing box outside the two churches. They were inspired to come together to help feed the community after seeing how great of a need it really is.

“We’ve been distributing food to our neighbors, and Father Samuel has as well, but it just didn’t seem to be enough. The need is just tremendous,” says Reverend Betsy Evans of Beckley Community United Methodist.

“You can do more than just twice as much when you have someone you’re working with,” Father Samuel Haddad of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church says.

The two churches hope to continue to work together to give more to the community and to bring in a sense of togetherness.

