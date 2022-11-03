Twenty underserved West Virginia communities selected for Rural Partners Network

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice announce the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to include 20 West Virginia counties.

RPN helps rural residents create new economic opportunities by accessing resources and funding to create new jobs, build infrastructure and support long-term financial stability.

Community networks will include the Southern West Virginia Community Network. The West Virginia Development Hub coordinated the network, which will serve Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

Glenville University established the West Virginia Pioneer Community network to serve Nicholas county.

