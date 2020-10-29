Tshiebwe mentioned on Big 12 Preseason Team

WOAY – West Virginia sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe was one of six players named to the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Team on Wednesday, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

Tshiebwe, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was one of the top performers for the Mountaineers last season, recording an average of 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He originally explored the possibility of entering the NBA Draft this spring, but ultimately chose to return to Morgantown.

Derek Culver was named Honorable Mention by the Big 12 coaches; the junior recorded 10.4 points per game last year.

The league’s preseason poll is expected to be announced later this week. WVU opens the season Thanksgiving week in South Dakota.