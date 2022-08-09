TSA discovers loaded firearm during security screening at Yeager Airport

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Police cited a Mingo County man on weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag Monday. Additionally, TSA discovered an additional gun magazine with five more bullets in the carry-on bag. This year, the handgun is the second firearm found at the Yeager Airport checkpoint.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and notified local authorities, who confiscated the weapon.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers with guns and gun parts at checkpoints. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. Additionally, penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Additionally, travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with guns and ammunition.

Related