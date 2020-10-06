Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on coronavirus aid plan until after the election

(WOAY) – President Donald J. Trump took to twitter and instructed his aids to stop negotiation a coronavirus relief plan until after the election.

The President says that Nancy Pelosi is asking for a 2.4 trillion dollar bailout to run poorly, high crime, Democrat States, money that is no way related to COVID-19. He further went on to say that Republicans offered a generous 1.6 trillion dollar package, but Pelosi is not negotiating in good faith.

