Trump Patriot Parade being held this Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Trump supporters will have a chance to celebrate the president one last time before the election.

Tom Fast Delegate of 32 District will be in attendance. Fast says he is happy to be a part of the parade because since Trump’s presidency the economy has seen tremendous growth.

“Since President Trump has been elected unemployment has been at an all time low for all walks of life. Wages have actually sword under his administration. Taxes for all people have lowered that’s for lower income the middle income the higher income all those taxes have been lowered,” Fast said.

The Trump Patriot Parade will take place this Saturday at 12:30 at the old KMART in Oak Hill.