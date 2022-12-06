Trump Organization convicted in tax fraud case

New York, NY (WOAY) – A federal court has convicted the Trump Organization of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars.

As punishment, the Trump Organization could face fines of $1.6 million.

The guilty verdict came on the second day of deliberations in the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president and his businesses.

Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to hatching the 15-year scheme. He testified at the trial in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence.

