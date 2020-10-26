Trump administration invests $349K in Kanawha/Fayette counties

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $349,200 in Community Facilities Loans and Grants to help the City of Montgomery make upgrades that will benefit the 1,529 members of the community.

Investments being awarded are:

to replace old and non-functioning community center and kitchen equipment. It will also allow the commission to make accessibility upgrades to the community center by replacing the old, dilapidated ramp with a new wheelchair lift. To provide additional capital for this project, the commission is investing $16,400 and the West Virginia Woman’s Club of Montgomery is providing a grant of $25,000. This will provide the project with $90,600 to complete the upgrades. A $300,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan that will allow the city to convert the old bank building into a new, functionable city hall. The current city hall space is in need of improvement and is too small for the city’s current needs.

“Cities like the City of Montgomery that are dedicated and determined to improve the community are what make rural communities West Virginia Strong,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

These investments are part of 20 statewide Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants with a total investment of more than $6.5 million.

Rural Development’s community facilities direct loans and grants can be used to purchase, construct, and/or improve essential community facilities; purchase equipment; and pay related project expenses. For more information about the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program visit https://go.usa.gov/xGEbm.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.