Trump Administration Invests $239,000 in Grants in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $239,000 in grants to help improve the economic health in rural Southern West Virginia by assisting in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses and community facilities.

“We are pleased to be able to help Southern West Virginia organizations who are dedicated to helping their communities remain safe, clean, and economically prosperous,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

Projects receiving grants include:

Development Authority of Mercer County – Awarded a $50,000 rural business development grant to plan and implement Phase 1 of the Mercer County Agri-Center Master Plan. This project will create 170 jobs.

– Awarded a $50,000 rural business development grant to plan and implement Phase 1 of the Mercer County Agri-Center Master Plan. This project will create 170 jobs. City of Bluefield – Awarded a $44,000 rural business development grant to conduct a feasibility study for an intermodal port along the Norfolk Southern Railway.

– Awarded a $44,000 rural business development grant to conduct a feasibility study for an intermodal port along the Norfolk Southern Railway. West Virginia Forest Products Cooperative – Awarded a $45,000 rural business development grant to conduct a feasibility study of an underutilized Appalachian hardwood species commonly known as the cucumber tree.

– Awarded a $45,000 rural business development grant to conduct a feasibility study of an underutilized Appalachian hardwood species commonly known as the cucumber tree. City of Bluefield – Awarded a $50,000 community facilities grant to purchase four new all-wheel-drive police vehicles.

– Awarded a $50,000 community facilities grant to purchase four new all-wheel-drive police vehicles. City of Princeton – Awarded a $50,000 community facilities grant to purchase a new street sweeper.

These projects are part of a statewide investment of $1.1 million in community facilities direct loans and grants and $577,000 in rural business development grants.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

