Trips to Discover selects Fayetteville as one of the Best Towns for Fall Foliage in the U.S.

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – In anticipation of the official start of the Autumn season in eight days, Trips to Discover magazine has named Fayetteville as one of the Best Small Towns in the U.S for Fall Foliage. Trips to Discover is a digital travel publication with a monthly readership of over 1.6 million people.

Several travelers are planning trips to seek out vibrant seasonal foliage and enjoy autumn activities making Fayetteville the perfect destination. Voted as one of America’s Coolest Towns, Fayetteville is a hot spot for adventure seekers offering travelers outdoor adventures on the Long Point and Endless Wall trails while enjoying the view of the New River Gorge Bridge.

