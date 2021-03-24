Travis Hackworth reflects on winning state senate election

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County voters made their voices heard in a special election and elected Travis Hackworth to the Virginia State Senate.

Hackworth won the election with more than 17,000 votes, compared to the 5,700 votes cast for his opponent.

Hackworth says he knew the late state senator Ben Chafin well, who tragically lost his life from complications with COVID-19.

“It’s sad that we had to have this election because of that,” Hackworth said. “His boy got up and called me last week and said Travis, Dad would be so honored and proud to have you steal his seat.”

In Tazewell County, Hackworth won with more than 86% of the vote.