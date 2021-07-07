UPDATE: I-64 Westbound lanes reopen following car accident

UPDATE (7/7 @ 5:34 p.m.) – The Westbound lanes on I-64 have reopened following a single vehicle accident that caused the closure.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A car accident results in the closure of the Westbound lanes on I-64.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:42 p.m. at mile marker 167. West Virginia State Police, White Sulfur EMS, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department and Fairlea EMS are all on scene.

All vehicles are suggested to take an alternate route.

