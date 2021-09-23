Tractor trailer accident sends one person to the hospital

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – One person is injured after a late-night tractor trailer accident in Ghent.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the trailer turned over an embankment around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night. The accident happened on the 1200 block of Odd Road.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Ghent Fire Department, Ghent EMS and Evergreen were all on scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Odd Road is currently closed as the trailer is removed.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge on this situation.

