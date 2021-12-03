Toys for Tots still in need of donations ahead of Christmas holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia is still in great need of donations this holiday season.

The nation-wide non-profit works every year to provide free toys to children during Christmas time. They’re trying to help thousands of families across all of southern West Virginia, and still need many toys to fulfill all their orders.

A few volunteers with the Toys for Tots of Raleigh County say they need all the help they can get.

“There’s a really big need right now,” volunteer Tristan Smith said. “A lot of people can’t afford their kid’s Christmas, and we are running out of toys.”

There are many toy drop off locations all around the Beckley area. Toys for Tots says all donations, no matter how big or small, are welcome.

