Toys for Tots partners with Ollie’s Bargain Outlets for the holidays

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlets across the nation have partnered with Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots has partnered with Ollie’s for a large scale toy drive. They’ve set up toy donation bins in every one of their stores across the country.

Toys for Tots coordinator for Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties J.P. Stevens said this initiative is larger than what they typically do. Ollies has become a corporate sponsor for the charity, and are expecting a huge influx of donations as a result.

“We’re here at Ollie’s doing a toy drive and we’re here for support. They are doing a toy drive and a monetary donation drive for us,” Stevens said.

Dozens of toy donation boxes are in every store. All a customer needs to do is pick up an extra toy while shopping and then every toy dropped off is donated to a family in need. They can also make monetary donations at the register.

Henry Baker, a team leader with Ollie’s, says they’ve supported Toys for Tots in the past, but never in a direct way like this.

“Typically in the past we would have the Toys for Tots sponsors come out to the stores and do a purchase that they in turn would set up. This is a little bit different and on a bigger scale,” Baker said.

When a family applies for Toys for Tots, a worker picks out toys that best fit the family’s needs. So large scale toy donations like this make it easier for workers to get the best match for kids. More toys are donated so more kids get toys and those toys are more likely to match with their needs.

“For one, it’s just great to give back to the community. And there’s so many kids that are in need. And it’s just great to support them and put some smiles on their faces.”

Ollie’s customers will have only until December 12 to take advantage of this donation opportunity. So if you’re shopping before next Saturday, Ollie’s and Toys for Tots encourages you to please pick up an extra toy and drop it off on your way out.

Toys for Tots also accepts monetary donations throughout the entire year.