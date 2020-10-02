Toys for Tots “Knickerbocker” fundraiser set for mid-October in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Toys for Tots began its 2020 campaign yesterday.

There are multiple fundraisers going on to raise money and awareness as the holiday season approaches. One of the biggest fundraisers happening this month is “Knickerbockers,” a 50/50 raffle drawing.

“You get with somebody that’s selling cards, they give you a certificate for $10,” said Greenbrier County Toys for Tots Event Coordinator Lora Stevens. “That $10 package gets you a 10 by 13. Two eight by 10’s. Two five by sevens, and eight wallets. So it’s a pretty good deal, and that’s total profit for the Toys for Tots program.”

The “Knickerbockers” event will be at the Greenbrier Hills Golf Club in Rainelle the weekend of October 16-18.