Toys for Tots 2020 campaign begins this Thursday

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Toys for Tots will be starting its 2020 campaign on Thursday.

The program typically begins in early October every year to prepare for the holiday season. Toys for Tots will be working hard until the holidays to gather as many toys as possible and prepare them for those in need.

“We are starting right now taking applications for Toys for Tots,” said Toys for Tots Greenbrier and Pocahontas County coordinator JP Stevens. “Due to the COVID and unemployment, we are wanting to get ahead and see how many kids we’re going to have this year, and see what we’re going to have to prepare to either buy toys or ask Toys for Tots for more toys.”

Stevens added that the program is in a good spot so far in terms of monetary donations.