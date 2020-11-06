Town of Tazewell veterans parade to take place November 8

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell is planning a veterans parade for this weekend.

This Sunday beginning at 2 P.M., veterans will drive through a parade route before ending at the former Ramey car lot, where a ceremony will take place and participants receive a take-home meal.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says this parade is being done with extra precautions for the pandemic, but will still honor veterans in the same way. And all ages are encouraged to park their cars along the route to spectate.

“It’s always interesting to see the younger generation witness the veterans parade and witness the ceremony, because they’re so far removed from that in today’s society. They don’t often realize that we have people living here locally who fought in the older wars; we have some World War 2 veterans here actually,” Hoops said.

Hoops said the veterans parade will also feature a flyover with three planes.

Anyone looking to participate should line up at Tazewell High School beginning at 12 P.M. on Sunday, November 8.