Town of Tazewell to host drive-in movie for Valentine’s Day weekend

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell is planning a drive-in movie.

Last summer the town held drive-in movies and saw a great reception from residents. Then in October they purchased a new projection setup for Halloween movies and are excited to try it out again next month for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says it’s just one thing the town can do to make up for other canceled events.

“Everyone needs something to be hopeful for and look forward to. We’re not able to have our typical events that we usually have on Main Street because of our gathering restrictions and we want to keep everybody safe and healthy,” Hoops said.

The drive-in movie will be a showing of Shrek. It will be held at the former Ramey Car lot on Fincastle Turnpike on February 13 at 7:00 P.M.

A food truck will also be on-site serving Valentine’s Day-themed treats.